A Dothan man was arrested Monday after he allegedly sexually abused two victims.
Luther Wayne Hutto, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
“Monday, Mr. Hutto allegedly entered a business located in the 2800 block of Hartford Highway, where he made unwanted sexual contact with a female inside the business,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim called police immediately to report the incident.”
According to Owens, this is the second time police have investigated Hutto for sexual abuse.
On May 7, a report was filed against Hutto by a customer visiting Northside Walmart.
“The report states, Hutto allegedly grabbed the victim and engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim,” Owens said. “The victim contacted law enforcement immediately.”
Hutton is currently in the Houston County Jail without bond for one count of the first-degree sexual abuse, and a $15,000 bond has been set on the second charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.