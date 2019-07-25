A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly threatening a victim if she did not retract her statement to police.
Lester Forester Jackson, 41, of Dothan, was arrested July 24 and is charged with intimidating a witness.
“The victim notified law enforcement on July 18 that Mr. Jackson stopped by her place of employment, and demanded she retract her statement to law enforcement and threatened to harm the victim if she failed to do so,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
On July 24, a Houston County judge ordered Jackson to participate in an outpatient mental evaluation to determine if Jackson is competent to stand trial.
Court records show in June 2018 Jackson was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
Police would not confirm if the victim Jackson allegedly intimidated is the victim of the sexual abuse or an unrelated case.
Jackson is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
