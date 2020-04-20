A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after police say he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from the 300 block of Ussery Street.
Romello Stefa’n Omar Reynolds, 24, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree kidnapping.
According to police, the victim was attempting to enter a vehicle being driven by an unknown person in the 300 block of Ussery Street when Reynolds grabbed the victim by her arm. The driver accelerated, dragging both the victim and the suspect down the road. After being dragged down the road for some time, the victim was able to get loose from the vehicle.
Police said the suspect then began striking the victim in the head. The suspect then allegedly approached another person requesting that person take him and the victim to his grandmother’s home located on Napier Field Road. During the incident, someone contacted police.
Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle carrying the suspect and victim and a traffic stop was conducted.
Reynolds was taken into custody immediately. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Reynolds is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
