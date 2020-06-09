A Dothan man is arrested after police say he allegedly passed a bogus $50 bill at gas requesting change.
Richard Allen Johnson, 54, was arrested Friday and is charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to police, Johnson entered a gas station located in the 2900 block of East Main Street and requested change for a fake $50 bill.
“Mr. Johnson did receive change for the counterfeit bill,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The business contacted law enforcement, a report was filed and Johnson was identified as the suspect.”
Johnson is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
