Police arrested a suspect who allegedly pawned two catalytic converters at a local pawn shop.
Benjamin Ray Dansby, 40, was arrested Monday after police say he pawned to stolen converters at a Dothan pawn shop. He is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, the converters were reported stolen on March 13 from two different vehicles in Troy and brought to Dothan to sell or pawn.
“The converters carried a value of more than $8,000,” Owens said. “Investigators were notified by the pawn shop regarding the sale. According to information given to law enforcement that one of the converters was a unique model carrying a higher value.”
Dansby is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
