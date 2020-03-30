A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after he alleged pushed and shoved a female acquaintance and prevented her from leaving a residence.
Alfrex Anglin Jr., 25, is charged with third-degree domestic violence, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of Moss Street.
An investigation determined Anglin pushed, shoved, and grabbed the victim by her arms multiple times before refusing to let her leave the residence, police said.
Anglin is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $3,500.
