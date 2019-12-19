Man accused of promoting illegal fights

GRACEVILLE, Florida – An Altha, Florida man is accused of sponsoring/promoting illegal boxing matches in Graceville.
Jose Luis Jorge, 35, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of promoting or sponsoring prohibited pugilistic exhibition.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jorge’s arrest was in connection to a series of unsanctioned caged fighting events that he hosted, organized, planned, advertised, sponsored and or promoted at a property located south of Graceville at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lovewood Road.
Last month investigators learned of an event held by Jorge on the property.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said investigators located evidence including line-ups for the fights off of social media sites.
“A cage composed of what appeared to be dog kennel panels could be observed on the property along with other types of boxing paraphernalia,” Roberts said.
According to Roberts, it was determined that the event was held in violation of Jackson County Code of Ordinance Section 74-522-Title Temporary Permit required, which requires the sponsor of the event to meet a multitude of health and safety standards, as well as obtain insurance for incident that may possibly occur.
Law enforcement believes unregistered fighting events have the potential to be a breeding ground for a multitude of illicit criminal activities such as drug sales, prostitution, murder and illegal gambling.
During the investigation investigators also learned Jorge was anticipating another caged fighting event for Dec. 28.
The Florida Boxing Commission confirmed there were no sanctioned fights in the Jackson County area, Roberts said.
Investigators worked with multiple agencies such as the Jackson County Code Enforcement Division, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the State Attorney and the Florida Boxing Commission to ensure the event was deterred.
