A Taylor man is arrested after police say he made two unauthorized credit card purchases with someone else’s credit card.
James Wambles, 44, is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card Wednesday.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Wambles allegedly made two purchases with the victim’s credit card in the 3200 block of Hartford Highway,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “One purchase was for beer and the second purchase was for clothing.”
Police are working to determine how Wambles came to have possession of the credit card.
Wambles is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000.
