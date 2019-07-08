A Slocomb man faces multiple assault charges after police say he intentionally struck a vehicle multiple times and stabbed a victim in the leg, following an ongoing altercation.
Jonathan Paul McDonald, 50, is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault.
Police say on June 20, McDonald traveled to the 700 block of Trawick Road, where he was involved in a verbal altercation with another male.
“During the investigation, it was determined the verbal altercation turned physical when Mr. McDonald allegedly got inside his vehicle and intentionally struck another vehicle with three individuals inside the vehicle, three different times,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “After striking the vehicle multiple times, McDonald then allegedly stabbed one of the victims in the thigh with a sharp object.”
Watkins stated the object was identified. The victim was treated on the scene.
Following the incident a warrant for McDonald’s arrest was issued, and he was taken into custody on July 5.
McDonald is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.