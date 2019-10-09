A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen catalytic converters.
Christopher Shawn Gill of Dothan is charged with four counts of third-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, the catalytic converters were reported stolen from Rick’s Automotives.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Gill was in possession of the stolen catalytic converters and he sold the stolen property to Panhandle 2.0,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “At this time we are not sure how Gill came to have possession of stolen items.”
According to Watkins, the stolen items were sold during the month of September, and Gill received $2,282.
Gill is out of jail on bonds totaling $4,000.
