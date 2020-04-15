OPP – An Opp man is arrested after police say he transmitted obscene material to a child cell phone.
Jacob Dylan Clark, 25, is charged with four counts of transmitting obscene material.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest is the result of an incident that was reported to the sheriff’s office on April 11. Investigators recovered explicit images from the child’s cell phone that were allegedly sent by Clark.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office reminds all parents to monitor their child’s computers and cell phones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.