Man accused of sexually abusing 10 year-old

GRAND RIDGE, Florida - A Sneads, Florida, man is charged with sexually abusing a child.
Jackson County deputies said they received information on Dec. 11 that a 10-year-old victim was sexually abused by Jordan Jacob Kent, 24. The alleged incident occurred in the area of Birchwood Road.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 18 the victim disclosed being sodomized by Kent. At the time the incident, the victim was 10. Kent was 22. The victim also reported this was an isolated incident.
Law enforcement made contact with Kent on Jan. 9 for questioning about the sexual abuse accusation.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, Kent acknowledged that the sexual contact with the victim did occur, but it only occurred once. An arrest warrant was obtained for Kent’s arrest on March 2.
Kent was arrested Monday and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
