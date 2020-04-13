Man accused of sexually abusing minor family member

GREENWOOD, Florida – A man faces multiple charges after police say he sexually abused a minor family member Friday.
Thomas Leroy Davis Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and unnatural lascivious act.
According to law enforcement, a family member of the victim called 911 requesting a deputy investigate an allegation that Davis sexually abused a female minor victim.
After the sheriff’s office receiving the first 911 call, a short time later Davis called stating he needed to speak with law enforcement.
“Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Davis,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. Davis was read his Miranda rights and he chose to invoke them. He was detained until further investigation could be conducted. Deputies spoke with other individuals present during the time of the incident, and a Child Protection Team interview was also conducted.”
At the completion of the investigation, the sheriff’s office determined Davis lured the minor child to the master bedroom, locking the door behind him. During the sexual assault the victim screamed from help where another family member came to her aid.
