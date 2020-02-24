A Daleville man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend early Saturday morning at Grand Villa Estates off Third Avenue.
Nathaniel Overton, 35, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Officers responded to a shooting call in Grand Villa Estates at 3 a.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with a single-gunshot wound to the chest area.
“During the investigation it was determined the couple were involved in an argument when Overton shot his girlfriend,” said Dothan Police Doug Magill “Police canvased the area searching for Overton; however, he had fled the scene. We were informed Overton may have fled to Daleville, and was possibly hiding out in an area where he was residing.”
Dothan police contacted Daleville police, and officers there located Overton and took him into custody without incident.
Overton is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
According to police the victim was transported to Southeast Health and is listed in stable condition.
