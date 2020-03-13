A Dothan man faces domestic charges after police say he slammed his wife against a bedroom wall and attempted to strangle her.
Corey Paige Danford, 44, of Dothan, is charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
Police responded to a domestic violence call Thursday in the 700 block of Everett Drive.
“Once officers arrived on scene, officers spoke with the victim and the victim’s daughter,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation it was determined the couple was in the bedroom and the victim’s daughter heard Danford slam her mother into the bedroom wall. When the daughter walked into the bedroom, Danford was on top of her mother with his hands wrapped around her mother's throat.”
According to Magill, a broken guitar was also in the area, but the victim could not remember if she had been struck with the guitar.
Danford is in jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.