A Dothan man is accused of cutting his wife in multiple areas with a box-cutter after spraying her in the eyes with a caustic cleaning solution.
Avonte’ O’Shawn Dozier, 22, is charged with second-degree domestic violence-knife.
Police say the couple was involved in an altercation in the 600 block of Florida Avenue Thursday morning when Dozier allegedly caused physical injuries to his wife.
“It has been determined sometime during the altercation, Mr. Dozier grabbed a commercial cleaning solution, sprayed it in his wife’s eyes causing severe burns, and then grabbed a box cutter and cut her left jaw and neck areas,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The victim received superficial wounds to the neck and jaw, Magill said.
Dozier is jail on a $30,000 bond.
