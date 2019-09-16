A Dothan man is accused of stealing four cats and releasing nine other cats from the Wiregrass Humane Society on Sept. 2.
Dylan Ryan Harvell, 18, was arrested Sunday and is charged with third-degree theft of property.
“On Sept. 2, Mr. Harvell entered the Wiregrass Humane Society and allegedly stole four cats and released nine additional from the premises,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “He then took the four cats to his residence and later tried to return the cats. The other nine cats have not been located at this time. A warrant was issued for Mr. Harvell’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Sunday.”
The cats are valued at $95 each, Watkins said.
Harvell is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
