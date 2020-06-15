A Dothan man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles including a Harbor Church vehicle was recently arrested.
Marvin Lamar Rhodes, 52, of Dothan, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle involving three vehicles on two dates.
“On June 6 it was determined Rhodes unlawfully entered two vehicles on North Saint Andrews Street near the police Department,” said Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. “Out of one vehicle he allegedly stole a fishing lure. The second vehicle he allegedly stole a book bag, shoes, buck knife, a 9 mm pistol magazine and a wireless in-ear system.”
According to Owens, on June 9 Rhodes allegedly unlawfully entered a vehicle belonging to Harbor Church and stole food.
Rhodes is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $75,000.
