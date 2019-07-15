Police say Nathaniel Latimore stole his mother’s Regions ATM card and make several unauthorized withdrawals.
Latimore, 54, of Dothan, was arrested July 12 and is charged with nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.
According to police, between June 27 and July 12 Latimore made nine unauthorized withdrawals using his mother’s ATM card and sold her silverware set valued at $1,000.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Latimore was living with his mother at the time the alleged crimes occurred,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Mr. Latimore allegedly used the ATM machine multiple times to withdraw a total of $600. He also allegedly stole her silverware set that was valued at $1,000 and sold it.”
Watkins was unable to verify how much money Latimore received for the silverware.
Latimore is being held in the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.