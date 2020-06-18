A Dothan man is charged in the theft of a vehicle from the 2300 block of South Oates Street.
Steven Peel, 33, of Dothan, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
“Mr. Peel allegedly entered a commercial property located in the 2300 block of South Oates Street, where he entered a 1991 Honda Civic and left the property without permission,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Video surveillance assisted in police identifying Peel as the suspect.
Peel is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.