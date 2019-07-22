A Dothan man was arrested after police say he tried to strangle his girlfriend during a verbal altercation Saturday.
Calvin Dunford, 28, of Dothan, was arrested July 20 and charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
Police say the incident occurred during a dispute, which took place in the 100 block of Kohler Court.
“The victim called 911,” Dothan Police Sgt. Jason Adkins said. “Once officers arrived on scene, the victim informed law enforcement Dunford allegedly wrapped his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her.”
Dunford is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
