Man accused of strangling girlfriend during altercation

Alikzay Rakwon Wimberly-Riggins

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

A Georgia man is accused of strangling his girlfriend during an altercation that got out of control.

Alikzay Rakwon Wimberly-Riggins, 23, of Macon, Ga., was arrested and charged with domestic violence-assault by strangulation.

“The incident occurred on Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Reno Court,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The couple had an altercation, and the incident got out of hand; and Mr. Wimberly-Riggins allegedly put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck to stop her airflow. The victim was treated on scene and a warrant was issued for Wimberly-Riggins arrests.”

Wimberly-Riggins was apprehended Friday, and booked in the Houston County Jail.

He is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

