A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he allegedly strangled his partner during a domestic altercation.

Terrence Farnell, 26, is charged with domestic violence-strangulation.

“Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Bob Hall Road Sunday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It was determined during the investigation the couple were involved in a verbal argument and during the argument Mr. Farnell allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck, cutting off her air way.”

The victim was treated on scene.

Farnell was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments