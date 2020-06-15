A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he allegedly strangled his partner during a domestic altercation.
Terrence Farnell, 26, is charged with domestic violence-strangulation.
“Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Bob Hall Road Sunday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It was determined during the investigation the couple were involved in a verbal argument and during the argument Mr. Farnell allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck, cutting off her air way.”
The victim was treated on scene.
Farnell was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.