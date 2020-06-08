A Dothan man was arrested Thursday evening after police say he used a kitchen knife to attempt to pry his way into his domestic partner’s home.
Jeremy Jermaine Dortch, 38, was charged with attempted domestic violence first-degree-family.
“As officers responded to the call, Dortch was located at the rear of the residence trying to force his way into the residence,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Dortch was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.
