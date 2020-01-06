A Dothan man is charged with domestic violence after allegedly snatching the wig off his former girlfriend and forcing his way into her home during an altercation.
Victor Levar Ingram, 33, of Dothan, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
“Mr. Ingram allegedly kicked the door in at his ex-girlfriend’s home, and once inside he attempted to kick the victim and force the victim into the bedroom,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the altercation, Mr. Ingram yanked the victim’s wig off. He then took the victim’s phone.”
According to Magill, the couple has children together.
Ingram was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to court documents, Ingram has a criminal history. At the time of the alleged domestic violence crime, Ingram was out of jail on bond. He has a pending charge for possession/receipt of a controlled substance. The case has been forwarded to a grand jury. In 2017 he was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving property.
