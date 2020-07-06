An Ozark man was arrested Thursday after police say he stole two vehicles and refused to return the vehicles to his employer.
Joseph Lee Scott, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property.
According to police, on May 15, Scott and a female suspect who worked with Scott allegedly stole a Honda Accord and a Honda Civic from a car dealership located in the 2100 block of Montgomery Highway.
“The vehicles were reported stolen on May 26 after the dealership made numerous attempts to contact Scott,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, the name of the second suspect is not being released at this time. An additional arrest will be forthcoming.
Scott is out of jail on bonds totaling $10,000.
