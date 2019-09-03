An Ozark man is accused of taking a child from the mother without permission faces a kidnapping charge.

James Lamont Jeffries Jr., 24, of Ozark, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with kidnapping-interference with custody.

“On Sept. 1, Mr. Jeffries allegedly took a child without permission being given by the mother,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The mother notified law enforcement that Jeffries did not have permission to have the nine-year-old child. He was located a short time later, and the child was returned to the mother. The child was not injured.”

Jeffries was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

