A Dothan man faces rape and domestic violence charges allegedly raping and beating his former girlfriend at a local hotel on Nov. 24.
Cyrel Omar Carter, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-strong arm and domestic violence rape.
The alleged incident occurred Nov. 24 in the 3100 block of East Main Street. The victim officially filed a complaint with law enforcement Nov. 27.
“On Nov. 24, the victim was staying in a local motel room when she heard a knock on her room door,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “As the victim opened the door, her ex-boyfriend Mr. Carter pushed himself into the room.”
According to police, Carter pushed the victim on the bed striking her multiple times in the head and facial areas.
“During the interview with the victim, she informed investigators once Carter was inside the motel room he began striking her multiple times in the face and head causing her to lose consciousness,” Magill said. “When she came to, the Mr. Carter was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim listed in her report Carter told her she was going to have his baby.”
A warrant was issued for Carter’s arrest and he was apprehended Friday. He is currently out of jail on a $20,000 bond.
