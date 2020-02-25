A Dothan man is arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots at a 2014 Toyota Camry.
Chavalier Mauriq Jenkins, 34, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
“It appears Mr. Jenkins allegedly shot 13 rounds of ammo with an AR-15 rifle Monday at an unoccupied vehicle in the 1200 block of East Burdeshaw Street,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “No one was injured.”
Dothan police are still investigating the case.
Jenkins is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
