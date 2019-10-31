Man arrested after attempting to cash bogus check

Lamar Ingram

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

A Houston County man is arrested after police say he entered a ServisFirst Bank during July and attempted to cash a bogus check.

Lamar Maeem Ingram, 51, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with third-degree forgery.

According to police, Ingram entered the ServisFirst Bank in the 4800 block of West Main where he attempted to cash a bogus check. The check was made out to Ingram in the amount of $1,853.94.

“The teller noticed something was different with the check, and as she went to confirm the check, Mr. Ingram left the bank,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The bank’s video surveillance assisted with identifying the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended Wednesday.”

Ingram is in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

