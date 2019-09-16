A Florida man is accused of burglarizing multiple homes and vehicles at a Dothan trailer park in the 3000 block of South Oates Street Friday.
Charles Ollie Stiles, 43, of Panama City Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Police say Stiles forced his way into two occupied mobile homes Friday.
“Both residents called 911 to report someone breaking into their home,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Also, while Mr. Stiles was at the mobile home park, he unlawfully broke into a vehicle located at each residence.”
No personal property was taken.
Stiles is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.