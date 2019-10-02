Man arrested after cashing check on closed account

A Dothan man accused of cashing a check on a closed account in January has been arrested.
Corey Wayde Riley, 30, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a forged instrument.
“On Jan. 20, Riley entered Chandler’s Check Cashing and cashed a check on a closed account,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “When the company attempted to retrieve funds for the check they were informed the account was closed. A warrant was issued for Riley’s arrest.”
The check was written out to Riley in the amount of $150. Riley is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.