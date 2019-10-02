Man arrested after cashing check on closed account

Corey Wayde Riley

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

A Dothan man accused of cashing a check on a closed account in January has been arrested.

Corey Wayde Riley, 30, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a forged instrument.

“On Jan. 20, Riley entered Chandler’s Check Cashing and cashed a check on a closed account,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “When the company attempted to retrieve funds for the check they were informed the account was closed. A warrant was issued for Riley’s arrest.”

The check was written out to Riley in the amount of $150. Riley is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments