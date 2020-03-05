A Dothan man is accused of making multiple fraudulent transactions at a Dothan liquor store Sunday in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Rashad Malik Spencer, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
“According to information obtained during the investigation, the owner of the credit union credit card did not give Mr. Spencer authorization to use the credit card,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended Wednesday.”
Spencer was also arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Georgia.
According to police, he had an outstanding warrant out of Troup County, Georgia.
Spencer is currently in the Houston Count Jail with no bond set for his fugitive from justice charge, and bonds total $40,000 on his four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
