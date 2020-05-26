A Montgomery man was arrested Monday after police say he entered a Dothan bank and attempted to cash a fake check.
Noah Zachary Bracaloni, 23, is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to police, the alleged crime occurred at a local bank located in the 4800 block of West Main Street on Feb. 26.
“During the investigation it was determined back in February Mr. Bracaloni attempted to cash a business check,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The check was written out for $2,387.44. The bank notified the business listed on the check and were informed they did have an account at the bank, but they did not write the check. Investigators believe Bracaloni made the check.”
The bank video surveillance cameras assisted in identifying Bracaloni as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bracaloni is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
