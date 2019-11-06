Man arrested after police say he broke into vehicle

A Dothan man faces burglary charges after police say he broke into a vehicle during the month of September.
Jeffrey Pierce, 52, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
"During the month of September, Pierce allegedly broke into a pickup truck, located in the 700 block of Frazier Street," said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxxon.
"Once Mr. Pierce broke into the vehicle, he allegedly stole a radio," Saxxon said. "A warrant was issued for Pierce's arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday."
Pierce is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
