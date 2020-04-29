A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he allegedly stole multiple items from the back of pick-up truck located in the 200 block of West Crawford Street.
James Cornell Walker, 50, of Dothan, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle’s owner witnessed Walker taking multiple items such as paint, tools, a gas can, multiple spray paint cans, and several tubes of caulking from the back of his pick-up truck.
The owner of the vehicle called police and Walker was located in the area.
Walker is in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
