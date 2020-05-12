Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs

CYPRESS, Fla. – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he admitted to shooting at his neighbor’s dogs.
John Michael Glover, 39, of Grand Ridge, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of convicted felon in possession of firearm, and convicted felon in possession of ammunition.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, deputies responded to a threat harassment complaint, and, once on the scene, deputies learned the neighbors had been involved in a dispute over their dogs fighting.
During the investigation, one neighbor informed deputies that Glover had shot at the dogs. Glover confessed to officers he did fire a gun at his neighbor’s dogs. He also told the deputies the neighbor’s dogs were in his yard and aggressive toward another neighbor. The dogs were not injured in the incident.
A check on Glover's background showed he was a convicted felon. Glover informed deputies he had a rifle and shotgun inside the residence. Both firearms were retrieved by the deputy, and the shotgun had a live shell.
Glover was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.