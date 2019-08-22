A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly stealing several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from Rural King on July 23.

Michael Allan Slaughter, 64, of Dothan, is charged with third-degree theft of property.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Slaughter left the store without paying for roughly $600 worth of merchandise,” Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “He was positively identified by management. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 23, and he was taken into custody Aug. 20.”

Slaughter is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

