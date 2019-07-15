A man on probation for drug-related crimes has been arrested for firing shot at someone Saturday.
Gabriel Lee Owens, 40, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree attempted assault.
According to police, Owens was allegedly firing shots toward someone near the Dothan Houston County Library, when the individual being shot at ran towards nearby officers responding to an unrelated incident.
“No one was injured during Saturday’s shooting,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Once Mr. Owens allegedly began firing shots towards the other individual, that individual saw nearby officers and began running towards the officers.”
Court documents show Owens plead guilty to three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance in June and was originally sentenced to two years in a state penitentiary, but Houston County Judge Butch Binford suspended that sentence, and sentenced Owens to three years of probation.
Owens is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
