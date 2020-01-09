Arrest ends standoff in Barbour County
Area law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff Thursday at a house in Barbour County after a man claiming to have a gun refused to leave the home after being released from jail earlier that day.
News sources are reporting that a suspect was taken into custody.
According to neighbors, the standoff closed part of Highway 51 north of Ariton.
