Arrest ends standoff in Barbour County

Area law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff Thursday at a house in Barbour County after a man claiming to have a gun refused to leave the home after being released from jail earlier that day.

News sources are reporting that a suspect was taken into custody.

According to neighbors, the standoff closed part of Highway 51 north of Ariton.

From staff reports

