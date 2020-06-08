Man arrested after strangling victim at a local hospital

A Midland City man faces a domestic charge after police say he strangled a female victim until she lost conscious at Southeast Health Thursday.
Eric Scott Turner, 39, is charged with assault-domestic violence-strangulation-suffocation.
“Once officers were on scene they were informed by the female victim that a verbal altercation had occurred between the victim and Turner,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The altercation then turned physical, when Turner allegedly strangled the victim until she lost consciousness.”
According to Owens, the victim and Turner were acquaintances. The victim was treated at Southeast Health for minor injuries and released.
Turner is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
