Man arrested after threatening to shoot up local donut shop

Police say a Dothan man was arrested Sunday after he threatened to shoot up the Dunkin Donuts located in the 2100 block of the Ross Clark Circle in May.
James Quadarius Thomas Jr., 26, is charged with making terrorist threats.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Thomas allegedly made contact with the Dunkin Donuts location requesting to speak to an employee, and he was told the employee was not there,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After being informed that specific employee was not there, he threatened to cause damage to the store location by by allegedly shooting the business.”
The employee and Thomas are acquaintances, and the incident is being described as domestic related.
According to Owens, a warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest on May 28.
Thomas is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.