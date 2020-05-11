Man arrested after verbal altercation turns physical

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. – A man faces battery charges after police say a verbal altercation turned physical, involving a child.
Landon Tyler Dunham, 27, was arrested Monday morning and charged with domestic battery.
Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence in regards to verbal altercation. Before deputies arrived, they were notified the situation had turned physical.
Sheriff Lou Roberts said when deputies arrived on scene they learned Dunham had shoved the female victim to the floor during a verbal altercation. A short-time later another altercation ensued while the victim attempted to get a child from Dunham, so she and the child could leave the residence. The altercation was witnessed by a neighbor and a young child present in the home.
Dunham was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
