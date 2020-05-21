Man arrested during traffic stop; stolen gun recovered

A Dothan man was arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday morning after police recovered a stolen gun.
Willese Dashon Jackson, 29, of Dothan, is charged with receiving stolen property.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, while officers conducted the traffic stop, a firearm was located in the backseat area near where Jackson was sitting.
“Officers ran the firearm through the system and were notified immediately the firearm had been reported stolen,” Owens said.
Jackson is in the Houston County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
