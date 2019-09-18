A Dothan man arrested Tuesday after he set fire to his RV during a standoff with law enforcement faces several criminal charges with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Jeffrey Wilson, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Sept. 6 burglary at the Outpost Gun Shop in Dothan.
Dothan Police charged Wilson with third-degree burglary and second-degree arson, a result of his torching a recreational vehicle camper at 5081 Third Ave. in Dothan. Officers were attempting to apprehend Wilson Tuesday on burglary charges when he ran inside his RV. A short time later, Wilson ran out of the RV, and the RV went up in flames, police said. The RV is destroyed.
Wilson was also positively identified Tuesday as the suspect who allegedly burglarized the River City Pawn Shop in Geneva over the weekend. Geneva police have pending charges for Wilson in that case.
Geneva police say Wilson broke into the back of the pawn shop using a power saw to cut through sheetrock, and then kicked in the area making entry into the pawn shop.
The Geneva Police department received a call from the alarm company after the suspect triggered the alarm by setting off motion detectors.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
Wilson is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
