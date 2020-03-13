A Dothan man faces multiple charges after police say they found someone else’s credit cards in his possession Thursday.
Jonathon Tyler Joyner of Dothan was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of illegal possession of a credit card.
According to Dothan Lt. Doug Magill, officers came in contact with Joyner at the intersection of Fortner Street and Woodland Drive Thursday.
“After officers made contact with Joyner, officers found him to be in possession of three different credit cards belonging to someone else,” Magill said. “The victim informed law enforcement Joyner did not have permission to have the cards, and the victim did not give the cards to Joyner.”
Joyner is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $7,500.
