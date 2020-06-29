A Headland man was arrested Friday after police say he burglarized a local business and multiple vehicles located at the business before stealing a vehicle and driving through a fence located on the commercial property.
Jeremy Lee McCullough, 28, is charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, on May 30 McCullough allegedly broke into three vehicles located at a local business on Glover Lane, intending to steal or damage property inside the vehicles. He left the area and then shortly returned to the scene where he broke a window out of the business property with an intent to steal property from inside the business. McCullough ended his crime spree by stealing a vehicle and driving through the business fence causing damage to multiple pieces of property located at the business.
McCullough was identified by video surveillance located on the commercial property. He is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $70,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.