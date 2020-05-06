Man arrested for possession of Spice; 25.4 grams seized

MARIANNA – An Altha, Florida, man was arrested early Wednesday morning after synthetic cannabinoids were found in his possession.
Kyle David Blankenship, 28, is charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to sell/distribute.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed two people walking westward across Highway 71 toward several closed businesses. Deputies then noticed the the individuals standing beside a vehicle, with another subject inside, in a parking lot while the other individual was using a nearby ATM.
According to Sheriff Lou Roberts, after the deputies observed the individuals' activities, deputies approached them.
During the encounter, Blankenship was patted down for officer safety purposes, during which the deputy removed from Blankenship’s pants a green leafy substance known to be K2 Spice in a plastic bag. He also had a digital scale and a package of small Ziploc-style jewelry baggies typically found with the sale of illicit drugs.
Roberts said the green leafy substance was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for the presence of cannabinoids. More than 25 grams were seized.
