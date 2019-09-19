A Dothan man faces additional charges of cashing an altered check at a gas station located in the 1100 block of Third Avenue on Aug. 23.
Damien Lamorris Bell, 40, of Dothan, was arrested Wednesday, and charged third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft of property.
Police say Bell entered a gas station last month and allegedly attempted to cash a counterfeit Wayne Farm check.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Bell cashed the check wrote out to him in the amount of $800.50,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The business later noticed the check had been altered.”
Bell was recently arrested previously and charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
“On Aug. 23, Mr. Bell entered Chandler’s Check Cashing on North Alice Street and allegedly attempted to cash two counterfeit Wayne Farm checks that were made out to him,” Watkins said. One check was written out in the amount of $800.50 and the second check was written out in the amount of $2,600.50.”
An employee with Chandler’s Check Cashing contacted law enforcement and an investigation began immediately, Watkins said.
“A positive identification was made with the store’s video’s surveillance and a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest,” said Watkins. “He was taken into custody Sunday.”
Bell is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $42,000.
