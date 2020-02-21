ENTERPRISE – Police here have made an arrest in the Feb. 15 homicide at Hidden Glen Apartments.
Detectives arrested and charged Laquenton Decraig Sheridan, 37, of Enterprise in the murder of Jason Montgomery, 36.
Sheridan was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. Friday and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
At 1:35 a.m. on Feb. 15, officers responded to a shooting call at the apartment complex at 200 Cheyenne Drive.
They found Montgomery, of Enterprise, dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
